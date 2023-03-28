A professor at Wayne State University has been placed on leave after suggesting on social media that rather than shouting down conservative speakers on campus, it’s OK to murder them instead.

Higher education in America has become completely dominated by the radical left. That’s likely why this person felt free to make these comments.

The left does not want to debate ideas. They want conservatives silenced.

Reason reported:

He thought the protesters did not go far enough, and he took to Facebook to say so. “I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down,”he began, and he concluded with “The exemplary historical figure in this regard is Sholem Schwarzbard, who assassinated the anti-Semitic butcher Symon Petliura, rather than trying to shout him down.

Remember that Schwarzbard was acquitted by a jury, which found his action justified.” The president of Wayne State has now announced that the professor has been suspended and his social media post referred to law enforcement.

