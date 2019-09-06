FOX NEWS:

Has “Trump Derangement Syndrome” literally gone to liberals’ heads?

An author who has been a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award received backlash on Twitter after likening President Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats to the Nazi swastika — and urging “normal people” (i.e., non-Trump voters) to avoid wearing any type of red hat, saying they’d be “making people scared” by doing so.

The Chicago-based author, Rebecca Makkai, 41, made the remarks in a string of tweets beginning over the weekend and carrying into early this week. She also asked sports fans whose teams wear red hats — such as the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals — not to don that specific color cap in public.

“Not worth making disenfranchised people feel unsafe,” she wrote.

She also railed against parody MAGA hats if they, too, are red.

“Also, for the love of God: The clever folks wearing “Make America Read Again” or whatever caps — NO. You’re making everyone scared. Don’t do it,” she wrote.