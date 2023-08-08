LIBBY EMMONS: Dr Martens used to be a brand of non-conformity—now it champions women cutting their breasts off to be their true selves  

Human events Iconic British shoe brand Dr. Martens is hosting a very special giveaway, and you too can enter for a chance to win. The prize? A pair of 8-hole Dr. Martens emblazoned with an image of a woman with double mastectomy scars. The back of the boots read “Queer.” The painting on the white boots was done by Jess Voss, a Colorado-based painter whose body of work is entirely about gender affirmation, LGBTQ+ issues, body positivity aka fat acceptance, abortion, and trans. The boots received a mixed reaction on social media, with many women pointing out that there’s nothing healthy about the double mastectomy of healthy breasts. Cosmetic double mastectomies, sometimes called top surgery, are sought by women who believe that they are actually men, despite being female. Many doctors across the US perform these surgeries, and they come with complications. A Miami doctor who performs multiple cosmetic double mastectomies operates without insurance, which is allowable in the state, in order to stave off potential malpractice claims.

