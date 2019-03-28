The Liberal Media’s Most Embarrassing Mueller Failures

The Sunday afternoon letter from Attorney General Bill Barr on the Mueller report has rocked the political world and burst more than a few bubbles in the liberal media, most notably their years-long insistence that the President and/or his team colluded with Russia. Some journalists have conceded this reality, while others are mimicking Japanese soldiers still fighting World War II in 1971. MRC analysts dug into our video archives dating back to 2017 and the official launch of the Trump-Russia probe and found the wildest quotes that failed to stand the test of time. Check out the video for more examples as the quotes below are only a sampling of the individuals who might need a few hugs going forward.

