So now transgender women are telling biological women what feminism is.

How wrong-headed we are. How bigoted. How any of us who stand up for the rights of biological girls and women are actually transphobic — and what’s more, we may be too dumb to know it!

Guess who’s on the frontlines, spewing this hateful, divisive rhetoric?

None other than Lia Thomas, the smug, sanctimonious transgender swimmer who nonetheless reportedly had no problem swinging her male member around a collegiate women’s locker room. Thomas, who broke NCAA records swimming against biological female athletes but who couldn’t reach such heights swimming against biological males.

Who was the subject of a remarkably sympathetic New Yorker profile that dismissed the concerns raised by elite female athletes such as Martina Navratilova, Nancy Hogshead-Makar and Renée Richards, the first transgender tennis pro.

