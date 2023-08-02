Lia Thomas’ former UPenn swimming teammate Paula Scanlan said she had ‘NIGHTMARES for weeks’ after sharing locker room with the transgender athlete

A former teammate of Lia Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania has said she suffered ‘nightmares’ after a sharing a locker room with the transgender swimmer.

Paula Scanlan, who was reportedly a victim of sexual assault in a bathroom as a 16-year-old, said Thomas’ presence brought up previous trauma from her adolescence.

‘In general, bathrooms were a place I felt really uncomfortable,’ she told the New York Post. ‘I would just kind of relive the situation that I went through when I was 16.

‘I would be at my locker and then all of a sudden hear a masculine voice, and I would just jump. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, somebody got in here.”’

‘It’s incredibly vulnerable,’ Scanlan continued. ‘I had nightmares for weeks about men being there while we were dressing.’

READ MORE