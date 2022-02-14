NEW YORK POST:

Levi’s brand president and longtime employee Jennifer Sey says she was forced out of the company for speaking out publicly against California’s COVID-19 school closures.

The mom of four wrote in Bari Weiss’ “Common Sense” Substack newsletter on Monday that she turned down Levi’s offer of a $1 million severance package because she didn’t want to sign a nondisclosure agreement “about why I’d been pushed out.”

Sey, who had been working her way up at Levi’s since 1999, said she was told late last year by CEO Charles Bergh that she was en route to becoming the next leader of the company — but all she had to do was “stop talking about the school thing.”

She said the saga first erupted when employees started complaining that she was publicly questioning whether schools had to be shut down in San Francisco at the beginning of the pandemic.

