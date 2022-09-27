Some 20 members of ultra-Orthodox Jewish families belonging to the extremist Jewish haredi cult Lev Tahor were detained in massive raids by law enforcement authorities in Mexico, Mexican outlet Diario de Chiapas reported on Tuesday morning.

The raid was carried out in a Mexican migration control facility on Mexico’s border with Guatemala, where the sect members were being held, according to the report.

Following the raids, the families of the detained Lev Tahor members protested the conditions in which they were kept in the facility, with information on their living situation “aggressively constricted” by Mexican authorities, the report noted.

According to Mexican reports, the sect members are being kept in “subhuman conditions.”

The families also protested the arrests, claiming that some 20 Jews detained in the raid all had the necessary permits and paperwork to stay in the Central American country.

Members of Lev Tahor in Guatemala (credit: JORGE LOPEZ)

Israel Amir, a former Lev Tahor member who was reportedly working with former Mossad agents to gather intelligence on the cult, successfully managed to rescue his son from the cult during the raid, and the two landed in Israel early Tuesday morning, N12 reported.

Amir left the cult in 2019 and has since been trying to rescue his now-four-year-old son who he had been forced to leave behind. He has been working with the Mossad for at least that last two years to gather information and figure out a way to successfully extract his son from the cult.

