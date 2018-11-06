NEW YORK POST:

Slain gangster James “Whitey” Bulger planned to live at least two more years to know his longtime girlfriend was released from the slammer, and he hoped to one day be buried alongside her, he once told a neighbor.

The notorious Winter Hill Gang boss expressed his final wishes in letters he penned to a woman he and girlfriend Catherine Greig lived next to while fugitives in Santa Monica, the Boston Globe reported.

“I want to live until she is free,” Bulger wrote in a letter postmarked Nov. 3, 2011. “After that I will refuse all medical care. I have a family member, a lawyer, who I wrote for final instructions — No autopsy. I want to be buried next to Catherine and that’s it — Simple.”

The neighbor didn’t want to be identified, but shared Bulger’s writings with the Globe. She said she met the couple, who were living on the lam as Charlie and Carol Gasko before their 2011 capture, in 2006.

Greig, 67, is serving a nine-year sentence for helping the Boston mobster escape and evade capture and for refusing to testify against him. She is set to be released from federal prison in Minnesota on Sept. 29, 2020.

In September 2011, Bulger wrote about what he expected when it came to death.

“I must wait for a natural death — my family has suffered enough because of my wild life, and suicide is taboo in old-time Catholics — also it wouldn’t be fair to Cathy,” he wrote. “I want to see her free and one day be side by side forever. I don’t talk this way to my family — they hope for better days.”