BREITBART:

The husband of Maine Sen. Susan Collins said the suspicious letter sent to their home that claimed to contain deadly ricin also made specific mention of the senator’s vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Thomas Daffron, Collins’s husband, was at the couples’ home in Bangor, Maine, Monday when he opened the letter that the writer said was tainted with toxic ricin. The letter, Daffron said, also referenced his wife’s vote to confirm Kavanaugh, reported the Associated Press.

Collins’s husband also said the letter was addressed to him, but contained scornful words directed at his wife. Daffron said after he saw the word “ricin,” he placed the letter in a plastic envelope and called 911.

Collins then left Washington, DC, and returned home to be with her husband.