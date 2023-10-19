Letter from 2,000 actors and musicians slammed for accusing Israel of ‘war crimes’ while ignoring Hamas terrorist slaughter

A letter signed by more than 2,000 actors, artists and musicians — including Tilda Swinton, Steve Coogan and “Outlander” star Sam Heughan — has been slammed as “drivel” for condemning Israel without any mention of the slaughter by Hamas terrorists that started the war.

The open letter from Artists for Palestine UK claimed Israeli airstrikes and the government’s decision to cut off food, water and fuel to the region amounted to “war crimes.”

“Our governments are not only tolerating war crimes but aiding and abetting them,” said the letter, also signed by “Game of Thrones” star Charles Dance and actress Miriam Margolyes, who was Professor Sprout in “Harry Potter.”

“There will come a time when they are held to account for their complicity,” the letter continued.

“But for now, while condemning every act of violence against civilians and every infringement of international law whoever perpetrates them, our obligation is to do all we can to bring an end to the unprecedented cruelty being inflicted on Gaza.

READ MORE