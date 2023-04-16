Not just because decriminalized marijuana led to proliferating mayhem in the five boroughs.

Not just because stinky smoke hangs everywhere, seeping into subway cars and even Broadway theaters — the overture to “My Fair Lady” at Lincoln Center was “accompanied by an acrid aroma that wasn’t Liza’s flowers,” my friend Stephen M. Silverman recently remarked.

It’s also because of a forbidden-to-utter truth, in an age where raising the minimum wage ever higher has become mantra — namely, a license to get high has turned service employees into zombies.

I’ve lived in the city nearly all my life. I never had to repeat my highly complex Starbucks order — a “tall” coffee — three times to get a response from the bummed-out barista, the way I do now.

Bob Dylan’s lyric, “Everybody must get stoned,” is now apparently in the employees’ handbook at most every place requiring customer interaction.

My friend Shelley Clark, a restaurant consultant, observed, “Too often, any question or request is met with a vacant look and a very much by-rote ‘no problem.’”

READ MORE