France’s President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for using a gas-guzzling jet ski on the French Riviera while demanding citizens curtail their energy use.

In a modern take on the infamous, if possibly apocryphal, remark of the French queen Marie Antoinette that, if the starving people were unable to buy bread, the state should “let them eat cake”, President Emmanual Macron has caused a stir among his countrymen for jet-skiing while his country faces the worst energy crisis in decades, BFMTV reported.

