In recent days both WHO and NIH (Fauci) have changed their tone and language when talking about the prospects of a catastrophic “second wave” of coronavirus. This comes amid increasing evidence that reopening of countries and states is not causing a flood of new deaths. In addition they are starting to hedge their predictions with language like “could” and “may”, and that reopening should be done “correctly” or “not too quickly”.

CNBC: Dr. Anthony Fauci (NIH) says a second wave of coronavirus is ‘not inevitable’

A second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States “could happen” but is “not inevitable,” White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

Fauci has previously warned that Americans need to prepare for the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall, which would run alongside the flu season. The U.S. can prevent another wave of Covid-19 as long as states reopen “correctly,” Fauci said Wednesday morning in an interview on CNN.

New York Post: WHO warns of ‘immediate second peak’ (NOT A SECOND WAVE) of coronavirus as countries reopen

Countries could see an “immediate second peak” of coronavirus if they reopen too quickly, warned a top World Health Organization official who said the world is still battling the first wave of the disease.

“Right now, we’re not in the second wave,” Dr. Mike Ryan, a WHO executive director, said Monday. “We’re right in the middle of the first wave globally. “We’re still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up,” he told reporters, pointing to South America, South Asia and other areas seeing burgeoning numbers of infections.