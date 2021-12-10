Breitbart:

Over the past half century or so, American law enforcement and popular culture have conferred an extra level of seriousness and gravity to “hate crimes” as opposed to regular crimes. The definition of a hate crime, according to the FBI, is a regular crime with an added element of bias. “A ‘criminal’ offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity,” the FBI.gov website states.

Hate crimes are sure to grab headlines across international news because the victimhood is doubled. The victim was a casualty of whatever crime had been committed, and they’re a victim of racism/sexism/ homophobia/bigotry, etc.

This explains why the media instantly was whipped up into a frenzy when a gay, black actor was allegedly attacked in Chicago in late January 2019. Jussie Smollett, an actor on the popular Fox show Empire, had supposedly been attacked by two men while walking home from a Subway sandwich shop at around 2 a.m. on January 29.

According to Smollett’s original report, two white men beat him badly, fractured one of his ribs, and wrapped a noose around his neck (a symbol for lynching). The assailants also allegedly hurled racial and homophobic slurs, asking him if he was “that f***ot ‘Empire’ n***er?” They even poured bleach on his dark skin, according to Smollett, in what would have been an unspeakable act of abject racism.

If the attack wasn’t dramatic enough, the two supposedly white attackers were also wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats, the iconic sartorial symbol of Donald Trump supporters.

As they left a broken Smollett at the scene, they had supposedly shouted “This is MAGA country,” despite the fact that they supposedly were in Chicago.

This all happened on one of the coldest nights of the year with an overnight windchill well below zero degrees.

Smollett later posted to his Instagram a photo of himself in a hospital bed, scratched and bruised, providing ample evidence for would-be sup- porters to draw bold conclusions about the veracity of his account.

Smollett’s story was immediately embraced by the media and Holly- wood establishments.

A gay black man had been a victim of a racist and homophobic attack by Trump supporters! This was way too good to check!

Or was it? Since, of course, this hate crime turned out to be a giant hoax.

