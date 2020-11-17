Jerusalem Post:

Some 55% of Israelis are optimistic about the country’s ability to overcome the crisis.

More than half of Israelis (52%) say they “think they would not” or are “convinced they would not” be vaccinated against the coronavirus if a vaccine becomes widely available, according to a new study by the Israel Democracy Institute.The study found that less than one-quarter (21%) of Israelis would agree to be vaccinated during the first round and another 18.7% “think they would agree.” The rest of the population said they did not know.

The survey was released just days after two American and one Russian company announced that an interim analysis of their Phase III clinical trials found more than 90% efficacy. Israel has contracts to receive several million doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer candidates, if successful. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he is also in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the aim of bringing the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine to Israel within a few months.He added on Tuesday that Israel is in discussions to receive additional doses of the Moderna vaccine candidate.

“We have signed a supply agreement with them for a certain amount, and we are negotiating with them over additional supplies, and I hope that following the conversation, we may complete the negotiations quickly,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.The company has not revealed how many doses it committed to Israel, but its chief medical officer Tal Zaks told The Jerusalem Post that it will be “a good amount in terms of immunizing those who need it the most.”

