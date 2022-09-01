MSN

So what’s the polling for President Joe Biden’s new plan for federal student loans, which includes canceling a big tranche of the debt? A new Morning Consult/Politico survey has found that 48% of Americans support Biden’s effort to forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 of debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year (or $250,000 for households). Some 43% are opposed to the forgiveness, and 9% are undecided. Among Democrats, support for Biden’s forgiveness plan is at 72%, while just 42% of independents and 26% of Republicans back it. Among people who have student loans, 73% support the plan. Morning Consult/Politico released the survey Wednesday after it was conducted on Friday through Sunday among a sample of 2,007 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

Read More