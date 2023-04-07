As President Joe Biden moves closer to officially announcing his reelection bid, a majority of Americans say he does not deserve a second term, in a recent survey.

Asked “Do you think Joe Biden deserves to be re-elected, or not?” in a recent CNN survey, just 32% of respondents answered that he deserved to lead the country in a second term. By contrast, a whopping 67% said he did not deserve reelection.

Biden’s support improved marginally when the survey only questioned registered voters, though only 36% of that group backed him for a second term while 63% opposed his remaining commander-in-chief.

The outlet’s December survey showed that 37% of total respondents backed his reelection against 62% who did not, representing a 5-point shift against his bid for a second term in three months.

The president’s overall approval rating stood at 42%, down four points from his December figure of 46%. A further 57% disapprove of his job performance.

READ MORE