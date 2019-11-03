NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out with teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, calls her a ‘leader of our time’

Add Leonardo DiCaprio to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg’s tally of fans. The 44-year-old Hollywood icon kicked it with the 16-year-old Swedish climate warrior in a moment captured Friday on DiCaprio’s Instagram. Dicaprio called Thunberg a “leader of our time” in the image’s caption. “History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted,” DiCaprio said in the post, which showed the two grinning in front of a lush, plant-filled background. “I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over.” DiCaprio added that it “was an honor to spend time with Greta.”

