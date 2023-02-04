Isreal National News

“It’s over,” said the late Hebrew U. antisemitism expert Robert Wistrich. “It’s a slow death.” It is actually speeding up.

“With the number of Jews plummeting from 3,000 to 600 in just a few years, the Swedish city of Malmö is the barometer of the slow demise of European Jews after the Holocaust,” wrote the late great Holocaust historian Robert Wistrich.

He continued: “It is not for nothing that former European Commissioner Frits Bolkestein advised the Jewish community of Holland to emigrate to avoid harassment by young Muslim fanatics. The prospects in Belgium and Norway are no better. The verdict is on the wall, for anyone with eyes to see. The reward for Europe’s regrettable and cowardly appeasement of Islamism will, however, be short-lived. Because bowing down and willful blindness come at a high cost in the long run. Muslims will eventually take their revenge on a European society that the most fanatical among them already loathe.” In the last 50 years the Jewish population in Europe has decreased by 60 percent and a similar decline is expected in the next 30 years, explained Eldad Beck in a dramatic article in Israel’s largest newspaper, Israel Hayom, while the Israeli government reveals that 52,000 European Holocaust survivors have gone to live in Israel in the last thirty years. Wistrich, who headed the International Center for Anti-Semitism Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said European Jewry still had 10 to 20 years to live. “It’s over,” Wistrich said. “It’s a slow death.” In France there are cities, such as Grenoble, from which half of the Jewish community fled, while in Nice, which was home to the fourth largest Jewish community, Jews dropped from 20,000 to 5,000. In Lyon, as the chief rabbi recently said, “only the Jews remain who are too old or too poor to move”. In Toulouse, a large part of the Jewish community arrived after the Islamic ethno-religious cleansing of North Africa in the 1960s and 1970s. What they fled followed them into the Midi-Pyrenees and now it’s time to leave again, as elsewhere in Europe. Hundreds of Jewish families left Toulouse and the president of the Jewish community, Arié Bensemhoun, advised young people to leave the city. Toulouse had up to 20,000 Jewish people. Today there are 10,000 left.

Read More