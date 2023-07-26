Leon Black, billionaire accused of raping autistic teen at Jeffrey Epstein’s house, paid the late pedophile $158million over five years for ‘tax and estate planning advice’

Billionaire private equity titan Leon Black paid Jeffrey Epstein $158million between 2012 and 2017 in a series of ‘extraordinary’ transactions that are now being scrutinized by the Senate Finance Committee.

Black, who is accused of raping an autistic teenage girl at Epstein’s townhouse in 2002, claimed the payments were for advice on trust and estate planning, tax issues and the operation of his family office.

All of them came after Epstein was jailed for soliciting prostitution from underage girls in Palm Beach, Florida. He was sentenced for those crimes in 2008 in a sweetheart deal and was released from prison in 2009.

Now, investigators are probing whether or not Black owes taxes on the payments to the late pedophile, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

