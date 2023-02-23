U.K.’s Tony Blair says West is counting on China to ‘hold back Russia’

Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair and Lord William Hague sat for a 14–minute interview on Wednesday, February 22, with the BBC that provides insight into the level of Western arrogance and hubris regarding Russia. Blair has always been a conduit for the globalist Luciferian cabal, so when he speaks we should listen. Luciferians always tell us their plans ahead of time, and yet so few conservatives pay them any heed.

They start off the interview by parroting the usual Western propaganda line of the moment, which is their fixation on ridding the world of Putin, whom they see as the last obstacle to them ushering in their utopian one-world technocratic superstate.

This superstate will transcend national sovereignty and be based on global digital IDs for everyone and replacing cash with central bank digital currencies — these are the two things that will allow for 24/7 surveillance and assessment, think social credit scores, of all citizens living within the system.

Who is spending what amount of money on what goods and services, where, and with whom are they spending it?

The tracking of all resources with designated carbon allotments for each global citizen.

Tracking the movement of global citizens throughout the system.

Even tracking what goes into the body of every global citizen.

Human beings are seen as just another asset or liability in the system, no different than widgets, machines, and raw materials.

This entire system — their utopia our dystopia — depends on Putin’s defeat.

“It only ends when it’s absolutely clear to Putin that his war ambitions can’t succeed,” Blair said.

