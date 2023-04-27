A notoriously lenient Manhattan judge cut loose a teen gangbanger on an attempted murder case — despite admitting he could go on the lam, The Post has learned.

Kalifa Quattara, 18, had already caught a break on a botched Brooklyn gun case where he was wrongly treated as a minor, even before he got yet another break from soft-on-crime Manhattan Judge Valentina Morales last week.

Now Quattara, with two open felonies in two boroughs, is back on the streets with electronic monitoring, according to court records.

“The ankle bracelet isn’t foolproof. And he’s already demonstrated he can’t make those choices,” one law enforcement source said Thursday. “[Morales] is overestimating what the bracelet does and doesn’t do.”

Quattara, a reputed member of the “Up the Hill” street gang, was last nabbed by cops with a loaded gun on April 19 and admitted that he used the same gun in a caught-on-video shootout with rival gangs members nine days earlier, court records show.

