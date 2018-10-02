THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Leland Keyser, the high school friend Christine Blasey Ford counted on to corroborate her sexual assault charges, has told the FBI she has no knowledge of the supposed 1982 party or the accused, Brett Kavanaugh.

Howard J. Walsh III, her attorney, told The Washington Times that she met with the FBI on Saturday.

Asked if she had repeated the same two statements she provided the Senate Judiciary Committee, the lawyer answered, “yes.”

Ms. Ford accuses Supreme Court nominee Judge Kavanaugh, and his friend, Mark Judge, of trying to rape her at a home in Montgomery County near the Columbia Country Club.

They both deny the charge. Patrick Smyth, a third party-goer identified by Ms. Ford, also denies he attended any such party.

That left Ms. Keyser, Ms. Ford’s best friend at Holton-Arms school, as the remaining witness of the five people who supposedly attended.