Except … IT WASN’T FULLY CONSTRUCTED. IT WAS STILL IN THE BOX. NOT THAT THIS MATTERS ….

The New York Post:

“An erector and elector set of lies: Miranda Devine“

It is difficult to fathom a more serious threat to the USA than “a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set”.

Yes, this is where the blockheads of the FBI are at in their case against the Capitol rioters of Jan. 6. Our fearless federal investigators seized, documented and tendered as evidence against one Robert Morss, of Pennsylvania, all 1,032 plastic blocks of a set of incriminating Legos.

But it turns out this blockbuster story was exaggerated. The FBI had to concede in court that the Legos were still in their box.

“Please note that after a review of the photographs from the search, there appears to have been a miscommunication,” prosecutors admitted, attaching a photograph of the offending toy.

“The Lego set was in a box and not fully constructed at the time of the search, as pictured below.”

Phew. Crisis averted.

It’s not clear exactly why Lego was needed to construct a case against the ­rioters.

But the farce suggests that the FBI is clutching at straws in its attempt to get the facts of the Capitol riot investigation to match the hysterical rhetoric we’ve been hearing from the president on down.

It is a travesty that dozens of suspects have been in jail without trial for almost six months on non-violent offenses.

But weaponizing the FBI to go after Lego sets and grandmothers is perfectly justified, according to Joe Biden, because the Capitol riot was “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War,” as he told us in April. That’s not hyperbole at all.

This week, in an inflammatory speech staged in Philadelphia, steps from where the US Constitution was signed in 1787, the president tried to conflate the Capitol riot with sensible election integrity legislation being enacted in states like Texas.

“I’ve said it before: We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole. Since the Civil War. The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did on January the 6th. I’m not saying this to alarm you; I’m saying this because you should be alarmed.”

More of this great essay at The New York Post