Legendary showbiz haunt the Friars Club is going up for sale amid a major debt crisis, Page Six has learned.

The 125-year-old private members club — which has counted Frank Sinatra, Joan Rivers and Jimmy Fallon among its members, alongside an endless parade of showbiz stars and operators — has had its home in a stunning 55th Street mansion since 1957.

But the club has suffered from an aging membership and dwindling dues for years, and we’re told that the COVID-19 crisis forced it to borrow around $13 million to keep the place afloat.

Now we’re told that it can’t keep up with the monthly payments on the loan, and the lender is coming after the club for the cash.

