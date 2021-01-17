TMZ:

Phil Spector, the music producer responsible for some of the biggest hits in music and the architect of The Wall of Sound has died … sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

We’re told he died from COVID-related complications, after being transferred from his prison cell to a hospital. We’re told he was diagnosed 4 weeks ago and went to the hospital but recovered well enough to return to prison, where he is serving a 19-to-life sentence for the murder of Lana Clarkson.

Our sources say he relapsed, had trouble breathing and was rushed back to the hospital, where he died Saturday.

Spector began his career early … when he was still in high school, he produced his first big hit, “To Know Him is To Love Him,” by the Teddy Bears.

And then, the floodgates opened. He produced a flurry of hits … from The Righteous Brothers “You Lost that Lovin’ Feeling,” “Unchained Melody,” “You’re My Soul and Inspiration,” The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” The Crystals’ “He’s a Rebel,” and on and on.

Spector had a deep association with The Beatles, and produced their final album, “Let It Be.” Among the songs, “The Long and Winding Road,” “Get Back,” and the title track. He also produced John Lennon‘s solo work, including “Instant Karma,” and “Imagine.”

Phil’s reach was far and wide. He also produced Ike & Tina Turner‘s “River Deep, Mountain High.”

Spector’s Wall of Sound was a technique he discovered in a tunnel near Hollywood Blvd. The sound creating a roaring effect, which Spector called the “Wagnerian approach to rock ‘n’ roll.”

He’s credited with developing the “Wall of Sound” technique. The “Wall” approach to production involved a process of overdubbing scores of musicians to make a full sound. The effect created a “roar,” which Spector described as the “Wagnerian approach to rock ‘n’ roll.”

The sound was later mimicked by Bruce Springsteen and the Beach Boys.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Spector ended up in prison for murdering Lana Clarkson back in 2009. He was serving a 19-year prison sentence.

Read more at TMZ