Tammie Jo Shults, who heroically landed Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 after an inflight engine failure crippled a Boeing 737, will be a keynote speaker on day two at the 2022 National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, FL.

Taking place Oct. 18-20 at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center and nearby Orlando Executive Airport (ORL), NBAA-BACE will set a new standard in highlighting the inspiring people, bold ideas, new markets and emerging technologies transforming business aviation. The show will bring together thought leaders in safety, security, sustainability, innovation and workforce development.

On April 17, 2018, as captain of Flight 1380 en route to Dallas Love Field (DAL) from New York LaGuardia (LGA), Shults successfully landed at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) after an uncontained engine failure damaged the aircraft’s fuselage and caused rapid decompression of the cabin. Shults’s actions that day — which are detailed in her best-selling book, Nerves of Steel — saved the lives of 148 passengers and crew.

Since that fateful day, Shults has been an effective advocate for the aviation industry, having served on the Department of Transportation’s Women in Aviation Advisory Board, and currently serving on the Pearl Harbor Aviation Board and the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation Board. She has received numerous awards — including the Wings Club of New York’s Outstanding Aviator Award for 2022 — and has been inducted into the International Aviation Hall of Fame.

“Tammie Jo Shults has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in the air and on the ground,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We are thrilled to have her with us to share her incredible story and unique perspectives at the convention this year.”

