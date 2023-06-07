NY post

A blind mystic who allegedly predicted 9/11 is said to have foreseen a nuclear disaster that will ravage Earth before the end of 2023. Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian woman, is rumored to have predicted some of the biggest events in world history. ORIGINALLY She died more than a quarter of a century ago, but many of her predictions are said to have come true long after her death. Now, her followers claim that Baba Vanga foresaw a devastating nuclear disaster that will unfold this year. The mystic is said to have warned of a major nuclear power plant explosion in 2023 that would cause toxic clouds to settle over Asia. GHer followers believe that other countries could be affected by the explosion due to a spread of serious diseases as the toxic clouds fill the air.

Read more