George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley called the Manhattan District Attorney’s potential case against former President Donald J. Trump “legally pathetic” after the 45th president announced he expects to be arrested next week.

George Soros-tied Manhattan District Attorney Bragg is allegedly preparing to indict the leading GOP presidential candidate “for alleged hush money payments Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016” to Stormy Daniels, Fox News reported.

In a series of tweets, Turley said he is “highly critical of this case,” which he called potentially “flawed.”

“This is a flawed case if it is based on a state charge effectively prosecuting the federal election violation,” wrote Turley. “That federal case was rejected by the Justice Department. There are also statute of limitation questions that could come into play.”

“Bragg may be able to expect highly motivated judges and jurors in New York. However, the novelty and questions in this case would present difficult appellate issues for the prosecution,” he continued.

Turley also called on Trump “to tap down any inflammatory rhetoric.”

