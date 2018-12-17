NY POST

A marijuana firm in Massachusetts was temporarily shut down by state health officials for spraying plants with harmful pesticides, according to a report. In a buzz-killing move, the company Triple M — which cultivates medical weed near Plymouth — used unapproved chemicals that could sicken smokers, Department of Public Health officials told the Boston Globe. The firm was forced to stop selling weed at nearby dispensaries Thursday because it “could pose an immediate or serious threat to the public’s health, safety or welfare,” DPH officials said, according to the paper. Triple M was slapped with a “cease-and-desist and quarantine” and forced to “suspend the sale of all medical marijuana products” while officials investigate, a spokeswoman said.

