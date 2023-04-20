Heavy regulations, high taxes, and oversupply are causing the legal marijuana industry in California to contract rapidly, with the state reportedly losing nearly a quarter of its legal cultivation “canopy” since the start of 2022.

SFGate.com recently reported:

The state has lost 1,766 cultivation licenses since the beginning of last year, according to data reported by the California Department of Cannabis Control and the Cannabis Business Times. Low wholesale prices and high taxes have made it almost impossible for operators to run a profitable small business, pot industry insiders say.



The fleeing farms are reducing the total amount of space licensed to produce cannabis in California. The state has lost 23% of its total legal canopy — the combined size of all legal cannabis grows — since the beginning of 2022, according to Aaron Edelheit, a cannabis investor who analyzes California’s market. That’s over 19 million square feet of cannabis farming that has disappeared over the past year.





[Cannabis investor Aaron] Edelheit, who invests in California cannabis companies and writes about the industry in his Mindset Value newsletter, agreed that the reduction in farms is a correction after too many small farmers entered the industry.

California was the first state to legalize the medicinal use of marijuana. It later joined several other states in legalizing recreational use — a move that, proponents said, would generate economic growth and tax revenue.

