Legal experts ripped into Michael Avenatti over his Twitter rants against Nike on Tuesday, a day after the feds accused him of trying to extort more than $20 million from the sneaker giant. Veteran defense lawyer Frank Rothman said Avenatti’s online remarks showed “just such bad judgment.” “Avenatti has always been viewed as a guy who just can’t get enough media for himself,” said Rothman, who’s represented rapper Foxy Brown and the late New York Knicks star Anthony Mason. “If he had a client that was doing this, he would absolutely put a stop to it.”

