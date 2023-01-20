Legal experts have begun to weigh in on the New Mexico District Attorney’s decision to charge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney’s office chose to charge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter, charging that his negligent actions led to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his western Rust. Baldwin has maintained that the film’s assistant director, Dave Halls, handed what he described as a “cold gun” and that he never pulled the trigger.

“No, no, no I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger at them, never,” Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos in an interview after the shooting.

Baldwin has claimed that he pulled back the hammer and the gun fired; an investigation from the FBI has said otherwise.

The Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside Baldwin. Assistant director has already pleaded guilty to an agreement with the district attorney’s office; the question now is if Baldwin will do the same. Some legal experts told Fox News that Baldwin will likely take the case to trial.

