Legal Activists Sue California School District for Banning Critical Race Theory

Public Counsel, a left-wing law firm, and the Ballard Spahr law firm are suing the school district in Temecula, California, in Riverside County, over a ban on the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), alleging that the ban violates children’s civil rights.

Breitbart News, which was the first to bring the problem of CRT to public attention, noted in 2012 that it was seeping into left-wing education, starting with then-President Barack Obama, who taught the works of CRT pioneer Derrick Bell to law students.

CRT is a race-oriented philosophy that holds that American life and American institutions are deeply contaminated by racism.

As Breitbart News explained in 2021:

Critical Race Theory claims that all of our institutions — our government, our economy, our culture — are based on racial hierarchy, with whites on top and blacks at the bottom. Even things that look race-neutral are, on closer inspection, racist.



The idea has its origins in something called Critical Theory, which Andrew Breitbart explained in his memoir, Righteous Indignation: Excuse Me While I Save the World!.

Breitbart News also noted:

Critical Race Theory holds that the United States is racist by design, because its Constitution and all of its other institutions emerged in a context where slavery was legal. According to the theory, the very institution of private property in the U.S. is corrupt because it was enshrined in a system that saw black people as chattels.

The State of Florida, under Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), banned CRT from public schools. Other states and school districts, including some in California, have followed suit — while Democrats, such as Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have accused Republicans of suppressing history and propagating racist ideas.

READ MORE