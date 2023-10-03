Lefty Journalist Mocked Conservatives Who Warned About Violence in America — Before Intruder Shot Him Dead at Home

Breaking: Leftist journalist and activist Josh Kruger @JoshKrugerPHL has been tragically shot dead at his Philadelphia home. Kruger has long downplayed gun violence in his city and publicly chastised others who spoke about it. pic.twitter.com/pcl5c4Z1Y8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 2, 2023

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila, Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot dead in his home in the 2300 block of Watkins Street early Monday morning after he received a mysterious threat.39-year-old Josh Kruger was shot in the chest and abdomen seven times and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 2 am.Kruger was murdered two weeks after he was threatened by a person who calls themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets.”“In August, someone threw a rock through his home window, he said. Then, about two weeks ago, he wrote on Facebook that someone came to his house searching for their boyfriend — “a man I’ve never met once in my entire life.” The person called themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets” and threatened him, he wrote.” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

