School’s out for summer, but when it comes to Israel, New York’s students still have a lot of learning to do.

Last month, CUNY Law School made headlines for a commencement speech that, even by the scurrilous standards of the rabid anti-Israel left, sounded shockingly like a blood libel, accusing the Jewish state of crimes against humanity.

In the wake of criticism, the speaker, Fatima Mousa Mohammed, has doubled down on her statements. “I would say it louder,” she said, even as the CUNY Board of Regents labeled it “hate speech.”

Elsewhere in the city’s vaunted university system, CUNY’s faculty have been waltzing with Israel hatred for years, passing resolution after resolution condemning the Jewish state.

From the city’s public schools to its private institutions, the woke progressives are busy telling a maliciously distorted story that portrays Israel as a singular benighted villain.

