The City of Fort Worth, Texas, suffered a cyberattack in which internal systems were compromised, and a leftist organization called SiegedSec has reportedly taken credit. The leftist hacker group has previously attacked the government systems of pro-life states, and has now reportedly targeted Fort Worth over strong Texas laws preventing the mutilation of children in the name of “gender-affirming care.”

WFAA reports that internal systems of the City of Fort Worth, Texas were reportedly compromised in response to Texas state laws restricting child sex-change practices. Hackers broke into the city’s computer systems on June 23 and stole data, though it was not considered sensitive.

Kevin Gunn, the city’s chief technology officer, stated, “Cybercriminals hacked an internal information system belonging to the city and obtained data that was ‘not sensitive in nature’ — information that could have been legally obtained through Public Information Act requests.” He suggested that the objective of the hackers was to embarrass the city and make a political statement.

SiegedSec, a group that has previously attacked pro-life state governments, is likely responsible for the attack. After their 2022 attacks on pro-life entities, the group claimed to have “exfiltrated several gigabytes of sensitive data, including employee [personally identifiable information] from state government servers,” and threatened, “THE ATTACKS WILL CONTINUE!”

READ MORE