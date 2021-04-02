The Gateway Pundit:



Verified liberal journalists and activists rushed to social media to bet that the man who attacked the Capitol Police, killing one, on Friday was a “white Trump supporter” — but they were wrong, as usual.

One Capitol Police officer has died and another was injured after a suspect rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building Friday afternoon and exited his vehicle with a knife.

The suspect in the attack was also killed. In a press briefing, the Capitol Police said that “the suspect was not on the radar of the US Capitol Police before the attack, but the attack does not appear to be terrorism-related.”

As soon as it was announced that the police did not believe it was terrorism related, the left rushed to scream racism.

The attacker was a young black man, Noah Green a Nation of Islam member and Louis Farrakahn supporter

More at The Gateway Pundit