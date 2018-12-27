BREITBART:

Media and Hollywood leftists predictably reacted in horror after President Donald Trump signed several Make America Great Again campaign hats owned by members of the military.

Trump made a surprise trip to visit the troops in Iraq and Germany on Wednesday, spending time greeting the troops, snapping selfies, and giving autographs. Some of them brought Trump their MAGA hats for the president to sign.

“Just awful,” wrote actress Mia Farrow on Twitter in response to the news.

CNN analyst and former member of the Obama administration John Kirby warned the troops that having a Trump campaign hat could be breaking military guidelines.

“It is, in fact, a campaign slogan, that is a campaign item, and it is completely inappropriate for the troops to do this,” Kirby said.

CNN continued to air segments about the “controversy.”

“It’s just not appropriate in front of a military audience,” Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling said on CNN Thursday morning.