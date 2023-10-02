Leftist UK morons threaten to send UK troops to Ukraine, Russia threatens World War 3

VLADIMIR Putin’s closest ally has threatened to unleash World War 3 on the West if UK sends troops on to Ukrainian soil.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that any Brit soldiers training soldiers inside Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russian forces and “ruthlessly destroyed”.

The Kremlin mouthpiece’s furious claims were made after British defence secretary Grant Shapps said he was considering deploying UK troops to train soldiers inside Ukraine.Medvedev is seen as Vlad’s ‘yes man’ and often makes blood curdling threats aimed at Nato states.Now, the lap dog’s latest chilling warning is that the West’s actions are bringing the world to the brink of nuclear war.He directed his fury at Shapps who told The Sunday Telegraph that he wants to “eventually” deploy military instructors to Ukraine in addition to training Ukrainian troops in Britain.In a post on Telegram, Medvedev fumed: “The number of leading idiots in Nato countries is growing.

