It happened again. According to the Washington Examiner: A 34-year-old antifa supporter is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a teen fan of President Trump. Patrick Bradley of Windham, New Hampshire, allegedly assaulted three supporters of Trump after voting in the state Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to NBC Boston. Police say Bradley walked by a Trump campaign tent and “slapped a 15-year-old juvenile across the face.” Two adults attempted to defend the boy, and police say Bradley attacked them, as well. This is just the latest of a string of violent incidents against Trump supporters within the past week. There’s a climate of political violence against Trump supporters and the press is giving it little more than disjointed and cursory coverage at best, if not ignoring entirely.

