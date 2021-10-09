BREITBART:

Teachers in Britain who promote far-left Critical Race Theory (CRT) principles to students such as “white privilege” should be reported to the government’s anti-terrorism Prevent programme as “extremists”, a Tory MP reportedly argued.

The Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Jonathan Gullis allegedly told the Conservative Friends of Education at the Tory Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday that teachers promoting leftist principles should be reported to the government’s deradicalisation Prevent programme, which seeks to stop young people from falling prey to terrorist and other extreme ideologies.

“The term white privilege… is an extremist term, it should be reported to Prevent because it is an extremist ideology,” Gullis reportedly said in an audio recording obtained by the left-wing tabloid, The Mirror.

Mr Gullis, who served as a teacher prior to entering politics, continued: “It’s racist to actually suggest everyone who’s white somehow is riddled with privilege. So I hope that will be reported, I hope that will be looked into, and any teacher who’s perpetuated in the classroom ultimately should face a disciplinary hearing at the very least.”

More from Breitbart