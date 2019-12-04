THE DAILY CALLER:

The skin color of Democratic presidential frontrunners moved to the forefront of discussion among left-of-center pundits after Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the race Tuesday.

Harris’s announcement means the only candidates who have qualified for the next Democratic debate are white, a fact that caused chagrin among media figures and liberal activists.

“Obviously I’m no centrist but it’s downright effed up that smart, compelling, very experienced, centrist Democratic candidates of color are floundering while a smart but wildly inexperienced, centrist white mayor of teeny tiny city is surging,” liberal writer Sally Kohn wrote in a tweet. “Bad look, Democrats.”

Left-wing commentator Lauren Duca implied that Democrats have a racism problem, as evidenced by Harris’s failed campaign. “White supremacy is not just a Fox News problem, folks,” she charged.