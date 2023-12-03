Leftist George Soros and Son Maximize Donations to Biden’s Campaign

Billionaire George Soros and his son, Alex Soros, have apparently donated mountains of cash to President Joe Biden’s (D) 2024 reelection campaign.

Reports say Soros and his son, Alex, initially donated modest amounts to the campaign in the second quarter of 2023. Each gave $6,600, the maximum figure allowed, according to a Western Journal article published Saturday.

In September, the elder Soros apparently donated $250,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, the outlet said.

“During the 2020 presidential race, Alex Soros gave over $720,000 to the Biden Victory Fund. His father, George, gave more than $500,000,” per the Journal article.

In June, Breitbart News reported Soros was handing the reins of his $25 billion financial empire over to his son.

The outlet said the 37-year-old “feels bound to inject himself into the day-to-day political affairs of the nation ahead of the 2024 election.”

White House visitor logs show that Alex Soros attended 20 meetings in the Biden White House with the administration’s officials, Breitbart News reported in July.

