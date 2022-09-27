The notion that right-wing candidate Georgia Meloni’s victory in Italy represents a threat to Italian democracy or the return of fascism is “absolutely fake news,” according to the country’s leftist former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Meloni’s center-right coalition swept to victory in Sunday’s elections, easily defeating her left-wing opposition.

This prompted a wave of hysterical media coverage, with numerous publications warning of the “return of fascism in Italy,” due to the far-right origins of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.

However, such concerns were dismissed by an unexpected figure, former leftist Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

“Personally frankly speaking, I was against Georgia Meloni, so I’m not her best friend…we were and will be rivals always,” Renzi told CNN.

“At the same time, I think that is not a danger to Italian democracy, he added.

“The idea there is a risk of fascism in Italy is absolutely fake news, she won because of populism,” the former Prime Minister asserted.

Renzi was the Prime Minister of Italy from 2014-2016 after serving as the Mayor of Florence, a traditionally left wing city, before that.

Meloni herself has repeatedly asserted that she is not a fascist and merely wants to represent the interests of Italians and not those of “nihilistic globalist elites, driven by international finance.”

