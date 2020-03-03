Leftist Denver councilwoman cheers idea of infecting Trump rallies with coronavirus

The Washington Times

Colorado Republican Party calls on Candi CdeBaca to resign

Denver city councilwoman Candi CdeBaca was hit with calls to resign Tuesday after she showed support for a tweet floating the idea of attending Make America Great Again rallies to infect Trump supporters with the coronavirus. Ms. CdeBaca tweeted “#solidarity Yaaas!!” in her Feb. 28 response to a Feb. 26 post from Susan Daniel, who tweeted, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” The councilwoman’s office issued a statement saying her reply was “sarcastic” after she drew thousands of outraged responses on social media, as well as a call from the Colorado Republican Party to resign. “Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘hoax’ no more dangerous than the common flu,” said the statement on Fox31 in Denver.

