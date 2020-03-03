The Washington Times

Colorado Republican Party calls on Candi CdeBaca to resign

Denver city councilwoman Candi CdeBaca was hit with calls to resign Tuesday after she showed support for a tweet floating the idea of attending Make America Great Again rallies to infect Trump supporters with the coronavirus. Ms. CdeBaca tweeted “#solidarity Yaaas!!” in her Feb. 28 response to a Feb. 26 post from Susan Daniel, who tweeted, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” The councilwoman’s office issued a statement saying her reply was “sarcastic” after she drew thousands of outraged responses on social media, as well as a call from the Colorado Republican Party to resign. “Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘hoax’ no more dangerous than the common flu,” said the statement on Fox31 in Denver.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES