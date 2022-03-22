BREITBART:

Former Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and other Republicans pointed out on Monday that leftist dark money groups have backed Ketanji Brown Jackson’s bid for the Supreme Court.

Leftist dark money groups have long pushed for the advancement of Judge Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court, Graham noted.

The progressive judicial group Demand Justice has pushed Jackson to serve on the D.C. Circuit Court and for her to serve on the Supreme Court. Demand Justice previously operated under part of a massive leftist dark money network organized by the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

Demand Justice had already announced a $1 million ad campaign in support of Jackson and it plans to spend much more. The group had a projected budget of $7.5 million for 2022.

Demand Justice is one of several leftist dark money groups, as documented by Breitbart News.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) claimed during the Supreme Court nomination hearings on Monday that the current Supreme Court is built by dark money, even though Whitehouse is a recipient of leftist money.

