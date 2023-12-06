Leftist Council Shuts Down England’s Oldest Christmas Market Due to ‘Overcrowding’

A left-wing-run council has come under heavy criticism for its decision to shut down England’s oldest continuous Christmas market over alleged safety concerns due to “overcrowding”.

The Lincoln Christmas market, a four-day celebration which sees over 300,000 people attend per year, was prevented from opening over the weekend after the local Labour Party-run council prohibited the festivities from taking place.

The leftist politicians justified their decision by claiming that the popularity of the market presented a “risk to public safety” due to alleged overcrowding, the Daily Mail reported. Suggestions to mitigate overcrowding such as issuing entrance tickets and expanding stalls to other surrounding streets were shot down by the left-wing council.

According to the paper, Lincoln Mayor Biff Bean spent the weekend in the city’s sister city of Neustadt in Germany and reportedly attended a Christmas market there.

The decision to shut down the Christmas market, which has been held annually since 1982, making it the longest-running in the country, has had serious economic repercussions for local businesses, with last year’s market bringing in approximately £15 million in revenue over the four days.

