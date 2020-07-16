New York Post:

Woman arrested for cane attack on NYPD cops flips off reporters

This is the woman suspected of splitting open the scalps of three NYPD cops during a series of violent clashes sparked by a “unity” march across the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday, The Post has learned.

The woman was busted around 5 a.m. Thursday, sources said, when cops investigated a strong smell of marijuana coming from a car near City Hall, where anti-police activists have been gathering in recent weeks.

The cops recognized the woman from a video clip of the cane attack on the bridge and another that shows the assailant climbing over a walkway fence and sprinting away amid Brooklyn-bound traffic, sources said.

The suspect allegedly hit an NYPD sergeant and tried to bite one of the cops on the head while being taken into custody.

Cops found pot in her car and she allegedly made statements about wanting to kill herself, sources said.



The woman was brought to the 5th Precinct station house in Lower Manhattan, where she was escorted out in handcuffs and leg irons and put into an ambulance shortly after noon.

